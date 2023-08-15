Why Are Futurama's Episodes Out Of Order On Hulu?

If you're watching "Futurama" for the first time on Hulu, there will be a few moments that confuse you. For instance, the season 4 episode "Love and Rocket" ends with Fry successfully making a romantic gesture towards Leela. The episode concludes with the two of them (plus Zoidberg) sharing a tender moment together, with the implication that this is the start of a new, more openly-romantic time for them. It's not clear if they're going to be boyfriend and girlfriend yet, but it does promise that this is the end of either of them childishly pretending like they don't like each other.

Then the next episode starts, and Fry is making a dig at Leela for talking about her long-lost parents too much. It's a weirdly mean-spirited moment; it would make sense if it happened a few episodes earlier, but right after "Love and Rocket," it just feels jarring. Did something happen between episodes to kill the romantic buzz between these two characters? If you're binging on Hulu, this big shift backwards occurs within the span of about thirty seconds.

It all starts to make sense once you look at the episodes' production order. "Love and Rocket" was produced as the third episode of season 4, and the next episode ("Leela's Homeworld") was intended as the season's second episode. The Fox network chose to release them in the opposite order; it kind of makes sense when you consider they wanted to squeeze "Love and Rocket" in before Valentine's Day, but then you look at the month-long gap between it and the previous episode, and you start to wonder why Fox couldn't have handled its time better.