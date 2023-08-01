Cillian Murphy Didn't Try To Understand Physics For Oppenheimer

If the Trinity Test was the most historic moment of the 20th century, surely the bombshell box office success that was "Barbenheimer" is the 21st-century equivalent. Ok, maybe not. But "Barbenheimer" did feel somewhat culturally historic in the way it captured our collective attention — and our money. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" brought in an outrageous $162 million on its opening weekend while Christopher Nolan managed to hold his own with "Oppenheimer" making an impressive $82 million without the aid of brand recognition or existing IP.

Still, Nolan had the benefit of telling the story of a man the director has been on record as calling the most important figure in history. On July 16, 1945, J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team of physicists watched as their efforts to harness the power of Quantum physics lead to the first test of the most destructive weapon ever created. That famous Trinity Test was, as "Oppenheimer" shows, a major turning point not just in human history, but in the life of its creator, who following the bomb's use in Hiroshima and Nagasaki would spend the rest of his days grappling with the consequences of his work.

Reactions to seeing this story play out have been, as Nolan intended, varied. The filmmaker sees "Oppenheimer" as a kind of cinematic Rorschach test, whereby viewers see what they want to see in his adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Oppenheimer biography, "American Prometheus." One thing audiences seem to be in agreement on, however, is that star Cillian Murphy did an outstanding job in the lead role, portraying the eponymous theoretical physicist with striking skill. And while the actor was clearly dedicated to delivering the best possible performance possible, he stopped short of actually trying to understand the physics that Oppenheimer dedicated his life to studying.