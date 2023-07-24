Cillian Murphy Ate Next To Nothing For His Oppenheimer Diet

If the real J. Robert Oppenheimer felt the weight of the world on his shoulders during the construction of the atomic bomb, actor Cillian Murphy shared some of that responsibility as well. After appearing in smaller roles in "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception," and "Dunkirk," Murphy has finally stepped into the very bright spotlight in director Christopher Nolan's heart-stopping historical epic, "Oppenheimer." It's Murphy's first lead role in a Nolan project, and the veteran Irish actor was determined to look the part by whatever means necessary.

To resemble the real-life scientist known as the father of the atomic bomb, Murphy shed a great deal of weight to mirror the striking features and silhouette of Oppenheimer, to the point where he would sometimes forget to eat on set. Nolan shot "Oppenheimer" in only 57 days, and that breakneck pace only added to the intensity of Murphy's performance. "I was running on crazy energy," Murphy told The Guardian. "I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything. I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Before dying of cancer in 1967, the real Oppenheimer practically survived on "cigarettes and pipes, he would alternate between the two," Murphy noted. Fortunately, that wasn't the only thing on the menu when "Oppenheimer" was filming. However, Murphy's dedication kept him from socializing and dining with the other actors on location in New Mexico, at least according to Matt Damon and Emily Blunt (who play General Leslie Groves Jr. and Kitty Oppenheimer in the film).