Matt Damon Accidentally Offended Christopher Nolan After Reading Oppenheimer

In Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical film "Oppenheimer," Matt Damon plays Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, Jr., the man in charge of the Manhattan Project who worked closely with the film's title character. Seeing as Damon is playing him, Nolan wanted Groves to be affable, intelligent, and frank, qualities Damon often brings to his performances. Damon is one of 100 notable actors to appear in "Oppenheimer" — the cast list is lengthy and wildly stacked — but is one of the film's actual leads. In previews, he seems to offer a grounded counterpoint to the more intense, heady, determined J. Robert Oppenheimer himself (played by Cillian Murphy).

Damon was, as he revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, thrilled to be involved with "Oppenheimer." Not only was he going to work with Nolan, a widely acclaimed director, but the film was filling a niche that both he and his director felt hadn't been filled in decades. Nolan likened his film to the high-profile Oliver Stone-directed biopics of the 1990s ("The Doors," "JFK," "Nixon"), which attracted just as much attention in their day as the effects-based fantasy blockbusters of the 2010s and early 2020s. Nolan and Damon agreed that "Oppenheimer" was going to be the "everyone is talking about it" movie of the season.

Damon, while always complimentary of Nolan's script, found out after the fact that he wasn't quite effusive enough. When compared to some of his co-stars, Damon seemed downright unimpressed. This (in a playful sense) offended Nolan, and he was called out in front of his co-star Emily Blunt.