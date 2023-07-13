Oppenheimer's Cast Walked Out Of The Film's Premiere In Solidarity With The Actors' Strike

The cast of "Oppenheimer" made good on their promise that they would walk out of the film's premiere in London if SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) officially called to strike following the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers)'s failure to offer an equitable deal. While on the red carpet, "Oppenheimer" star Emily Blunt told Deadline, "I think right now we are just sorting of ... I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie." She continued, "And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone ... We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's the joy to be together."

Matt Damon echoed Blunt's sentiments. His company has already shut down the production of one film in solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike but recognized that this strike is not about celebrities consistently pulling in huge paychecks. "If our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair, then we gotta hold strong until we get a deal that's fair for working actors," he said. "It's the difference between having healthcare and not for a lot of actors, and we gotta do what's right by them."

Well, the cast proved not to be all talk, as Blunt, Damon, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, and many others in attendance walked out of the "Oppenheimer" premiere. This is standard practice for a SAG-AFTRA strike, which does not permit actors to do any promotional work, including press junkets, film premieres, and fan events like conventions.