The Real Star Of Oppenheimer Is How Christopher Nolan Shoots The A-Bomb And Quantum Physics

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" features a stellar central performance from Cillian Murphy, who delivers career-best work as the haunted, brilliant scientist who became known as the father of the atomic bomb. But while a number of directors may have been able to collaborate with this spectacular, star-studded cast to achieve memorable and complex performances, something Nolan brought to "Oppenheimer" that exceedingly few other filmmakers could is his obsession with filming as many things as possible in a practical way instead of relying on CGI.

That tactile approach extends to the movie's explosive Trinity test of the atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert (which is perhaps the film's most show-stopping scene), as well as some visually dazzling moments of Oppenheimer imagining atoms, particles, and nuclei flying around in space.

"In this film, we're going to try and portray the inner state of the character, we're going to try and show atomic activity, we're trying to show the quantum world to a degree, which is something that's unshowable and might obviously lend itself to fancy computer graphics. I don't want to use any computer graphics for that," Nolan told his visual effects supervisor (via Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists). "We've got to show the Trinity test, we've got to show the destruction of that; I don't want to use any computer graphics for that."

So how exactly did the director and his collaborators pull off those effects? Nolan has tried to be somewhat secretive so far about the specifics of his methodology, but here's what we know.