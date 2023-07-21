Oppenheimer Cinematographer On Filming Quantum Physics And Blowing Up A Bomb [Exclusive Interview]

One thing I find fascinating about your career so far is it seems like you have no problem going from one genre to the next. And especially with Nolan's films: "Interstellar" is sci-fi, "Tenet" is an action/thriller, and now "Oppenheimer" is more of a historical drama. Does working in different genres change how you approach each film?

In the end, when you're doing a genre film, you're not necessarily approaching it as a genre. You ultimately want to invent your language to a film, right? You want to tell the story the way you feel the story needs to be told. To limit yourself with the rules of a genre — it's interesting, you can limit yourself to it and you can set it upon yourself as a rule. But, on the other hand, for the ultimate experience of seeing that film, it's not so important. What is more important is your angle or your view on it, I think. I love doing different genres just because it keeps your film language a little fresh. It makes you able to play around with it a little bit more. And you always want to push the boundaries of what people are used to seeing, but then you try to surprise them. I think when you do a genre film and you treat it not like a genre film and you give something of yourself, you can feel that people that expect genre film, they can be pleasantly surprised. Not always, but I think that's always very interesting. The film is always playing a little bit with what people expect and then trying to offer them something unexpected or something new.

Obviously an endeavor like this, shooting a film in IMAX and 65mm film, involves meticulous planning. How different was the process from your first discussions of how to shoot this film to finally being on set? What were the differences from what you anticipated to what it was like on the day?

In so many ways, it's not our first rodeo. For me, the prep of the film and the first day of shooting is something that happens quite fluidly. It floats over into each other. Our prep is — everybody, by the way, we're testing a lot of different things. We're testing costumes, we're testing the faces of the actors. There's a lot of science experiments in this film that we wanted to test, that we wanted to figure out and do things. So it's a process of a lot of hands-on engineering and thinking and trying out new things. As well as for this film, we're developing new film as well, black-and-white 65mm.

Then suddenly the day is there that you shoot. Now you're on the shoot and you're just continuing — you're curious, trying to react and trying to learn and trying to be creative there. Then you shoot and then a couple months or three months further, you're ready. And it's all a big hands-on process of reacting to different things as well as trying out different things and continuously watching what you've been doing, because that's what we do very religiously.

Every night, we watch rushes and dailies projected. So we always very clearly get the direct feedback of what we've been doing and then the next day, trying to improve or trying to do better or trying to do it differently or we watch it and we're just so happy with what we see. Then we go to the next day to the set and we feel smug and happy about ourselves [laughs] and then we watch something that will beat us down. Then next day, we have to struggle our way on top again. In a way, it's a very organic, mechanical, yet very intuitive process. And I love that with working with Chris.