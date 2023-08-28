Futurama Season 11 Firmly Establishes The Series In The Canon Of Christmas Horror

In the 31st-century setting of "Futurama," the holiday season has been altered somewhat. Christmas is now called Xmas, and traditional Christmas fir frees have been replaced by palm trees. Gift-giving is still a tradition and, as of the show's most recent episode, "I Know What You Did Next Xmas," so is the cooking of a holiday turducken. People still wait for Santa to arrive, but not for the usual reasons. It seems that in 2801, humanity decided to build an efficient, gift-distributing Santa Claus robot, capable of delivering many thousands of megagifts every second. Sadly, the Santa robot went rogue, punishing all children it deemed naughty ... to death. And, given Santa's ultra-stringent standards, he kills just about anyone on sight. Every Xmas, the citizens of the 31st century crouch in their armored homes, hidden from the evil Santa's missiles and explosives. Think Christmas via "The Purge."

To date, Robot Santa has appeared in four episodes of "Futurama" and one of the "Futurama" features. He was initially voiced by John Goodman, but Bender actor John DiMaggio took over after his first appearance.

In "I Know What You Did Next Xmas," Professor Farnsworth uses a time machine to fix Santa's evil malfunction once and for all. He goes back to 2801 and attempts to adjust Santa's handy-dandy "naughty/nice" gauge, ensuring he never becomes evil. Later in the evening, Bender and Dr. Zoidberg decide to take the professor's time machine back only one year to kidnap Santa and murder him in a fit of Holiday resentment. Shockingly, the pair are successful. While the other characters enjoy their turduckens, Bender and Zoidberg busy themselves finding a place to hide Santa's corpse.

The show is very funny, but also refreshingly horrific. This episode could be a Christmas horror classic in the making.