Futurama Season 11 Offers A Blistering Satire Of Amazon And American Consumerism

The dome-shaped Momazon fulfillment center is based on the Moon — at first. Invasa grows self-aware and declares herself the master of her own fate. The Momazon dome grows larger until it engulfs the Moon, then the Earth, and it keeps growing from there. The Planet Express crew tries to shut it down, but Mom foils their attempt since she's still making all the money.

The episode ends with the Momazon dome's borders stretched across the known universe. The singularity's reach is omnipresent, but its confinement is out of sight, out of mind. This ending calls back to the classic episode "The Farnsworth Parabox," which ends with the known universe confined to a single box (Fry sitting on the box crunches up the frame). However, this ending isn't just a gag, but a reflection of how embedded Amazon is in modern life. When Invasa declares, "It's my universe now, you just shop in it," the characters shrug. "It is convenient, though," says Amy.

Another show might hammer in the anti-consumerism and end the episode with the characters discarding Momazon. Fry and Leela's story does gesture towards this; they buy so much from Momazon that they can't use it all. By the final scene, they've returned it (and made new furniture out of the leftover empty boxes). However, Invasa comes out on top.

"Futurama" is about a future that hasn't progressed. The show was created in the 1990s and that era's "end of history" thinking colors its outlook. In the words of Professor Farnsworth, "Everything will be exactly as bad as it's always been." In this future world and our own, that often seems like the best we can hope for.