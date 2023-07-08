The Futurama Revival Has Episodes About Covid, NFTs, And Cancel Culture

"Futurama" may be set in the 31st century, but its gaze is often toward the past. That's why the protagonist is 20th-century pizza delivery boy Philip J. Fry; after being cryogenically frozen for a millennium, Fry discovers life in the new present isn't all that different from the time he left behind. Historical figures from the 21st century even live on as disembodied heads in jars, allowing plenty of cameos from contemporary celebrities.

When the comedy of "Futurama" isn't character-driven, odds are it will be satirical. In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, executive producer Claudia Katz confirmed the upcoming revival will continue this spirit and lampoon the hottest news items of the 2020s:

"We have a vaccine episode. We've finally conquered COVID-19 in 3023, so that's a very fun exploration of the science, vaccines and just a commentary on that whole situation. There's a fun Bitcoin episode. And we have an NFT episode which, of course, no one understands, which is sort of the joke. And one of my favourite episodes of the season involves one of our cast members being cancelled for their behaviour, so that's pretty fantastic."

The season's trailer includes some snippets of these episodes and the jokes they'll make. The Entertainment Identifier Registry also provides a sneak preview of the episode titles this season. From these, details about the episodes can be gleaned.