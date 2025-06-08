How Much Creative Freedom Does Adult Swim Give Rick And Morty?
Since arriving in 2013, "Rick and Morty" has been as much of an influence in popular culture as the equally memorable elements they often borrow from. Some of the show's best episodes have riffed on "Lawnmower Man" and "The Purge" while going hand in hand with original creations like Mr. Poopybutthole and Pickle Rick. But given the breadth of space and time that the alcoholic scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty (formerly Justin Roiland before he was replaced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively) have at their disposal, is there a limit to the creative freedom the show can take? According to the show's co-creator, Dan Harmon, not really.
GamesRadar+ spoke to Harmon alongside the show's executive producer and showrunner, Scott Marder, who were asked about Rick and Morty's purpose in a show that has thus far reached eight seasons. Is there an endgame for this unhinged pair, given that there are so many other Ricks and Mortys out there in the various realities?
"Geez, I don't know what that would be," Harmon explained. "I mean, obviously it's centered on the characters, but even that we subvert. I mean, who are these people? Like, literally who? How do you know when they are them?" These questions only come about thanks to the show's never-ending reach that Harmon appreciates. "I think it's defined by the fact that it is like a limitless sandbox for a narrative show that has as much freedom as an anthology show, and that is a paradox, because that's what defines it, is its lack of definition, I guess."
Rick and Morty's freedom is what keeps the show going
By taking the show in wild and different directions, "Rick and Morty" has been able to deliver both hilarious and heartfelt moments with the characters that inhabit this world, either the central pair, their family, or simple side characters we never see again. As a result, Scott Marder doesn't see any signs of stopping.
"I think that's what's keeping it going," Marder theorized. "I think the lack of guardrails has kept the idea flow smooth and light and loose in a way that a show, if we were just stuck in one little set every week, would be really head-banging at this point. So I think the fact that we can do anything has kept us fresh."
"Fresh" is undoubtedly the magic word, with the show not only heading off into new territories but also building such a lore within the show that it can occasionally venture back into familiar spots and even bring back characters from previous seasons or episodes. It's also why if either of our lead characters dies, we know that other doppelgängers can take their place, or major mishaps can be undone thanks to Rick's high-level (and immensely unhinged) genius, which can be used to fix it. This is what fans have come to love, and it looks like "Rick and Morty" will continue to do so in the future. Wubba lubba dub-dub, indeed.