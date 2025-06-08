How Much Creative Freedom Does Adult Swim Give Rick And Morty?

Since arriving in 2013, "Rick and Morty" has been as much of an influence in popular culture as the equally memorable elements they often borrow from. Some of the show's best episodes have riffed on "Lawnmower Man" and "The Purge" while going hand in hand with original creations like Mr. Poopybutthole and Pickle Rick. But given the breadth of space and time that the alcoholic scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty (formerly Justin Roiland before he was replaced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively) have at their disposal, is there a limit to the creative freedom the show can take? According to the show's co-creator, Dan Harmon, not really.

GamesRadar+ spoke to Harmon alongside the show's executive producer and showrunner, Scott Marder, who were asked about Rick and Morty's purpose in a show that has thus far reached eight seasons. Is there an endgame for this unhinged pair, given that there are so many other Ricks and Mortys out there in the various realities?

"Geez, I don't know what that would be," Harmon explained. "I mean, obviously it's centered on the characters, but even that we subvert. I mean, who are these people? Like, literally who? How do you know when they are them?" These questions only come about thanks to the show's never-ending reach that Harmon appreciates. "I think it's defined by the fact that it is like a limitless sandbox for a narrative show that has as much freedom as an anthology show, and that is a paradox, because that's what defines it, is its lack of definition, I guess."