The Rick And Morty Season 7 Finale Brings Back A Major Character From Rick's Past

This article contains major spoilers for the "Rick and Morty" season 7 finale, "Unmortricken."

Most "Rick and Morty" season finales go in an unexpected direction, but they still give fans a lot of canon to discuss. A lot of fans thought the season 3 finale, for instance, would bring Evil Morty back into the fold after his amazing re-introduction three episodes earlier. Instead, the episode focused on a seemingly one-off story about Rick beefing with the President. That might sound disappointing, but it resulted in Jerry's reunion with Beth, as well as Rick choosing to be a slightly less terrible influence on his family. Evil Morty would have to wait, but the season 3 finale's impact on the show is still easy to measure.

"Rick and Morty" season 7 takes a similar approach. Going into this season, fans may have expected an episode like "Unmortricken" to be the season's finale. A big, climactic battle between Rick and Rick Prime would've been the traditional approach to this sort of thing, ending the season on the most straightforwardly climactic note possible. Instead, the finale starts off as yet another one-off adventure, this time with Rick and Morty being introduced to a mysterious "Fear Hole" designed to make them face their deepest fears.

At first the fear hole seems to be a pretty anti-climactic plotline, with the duo easily beating up a couple of monsters and climbing out without issue. But when they get home they find that, through some weird time-loop, Rick's wife Diane has been teleported back into the Smith family's lives, the same age she was when she was supposed to die. Rick and Morty immediately figure the situation out — obviously, they're still in the hole — but Rick gets sucked into the situation anyway. After decades of loneliness, he has his wife back. Simulation or not, he's gonna have fun with it.