Why Stranger Things Has Been Such A Huge Hit, Explained By The Show's Creators

"Stranger Things" is ending with season 5, having become a bonafide cultural phenomenon. These days, monoculture often feels like a thing of the past, but when a new season of Netflix's biggest show hits, you can bet that most people are going to pay attention. That's significant not only within the framework of Netflix itself but also culture in general, as it marks a rare moment when our collective attention is wrestled from whatever niche corners of social media we've each fallen into and funneled into the same thing. How did "Stranger Things" become such a big hit? Well, according to director and executive producer Shawn Levy, who's been with the show since the beginning and directed two episodes of the fifth season, it's about a lot more than 1980s nostalgia and Netflix having won the streaming wars.

During a virtual press conference for "Stranger Things" season 5, attended by /Film, Levy highlighted how the show balances spectacle and fantastical elements with more grounded, human stories. "The DNA, the sort of special sauce, I think, is the combination of the epic and the intimate," he said. "I think that as much as people talk about the '80s and the Demogorgons and the darkness and the genre influences, we wouldn't be what we've become if we didn't invest in these characters the way that we do, both in terms of how we tell the story and the way the story is received." The director, who helped get "Stranger Things" off the ground when he purchased the season 1 rights through his 21 Laps Entertainment company, went on to characterize the series as representing "duality" and contrast, "the big and the small, the loud and the quiet." All of that rings true, but there's much more to the show's success.