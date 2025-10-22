Stranger Things Is Almost Finished - Luckily For Netflix, Its Replacement Is Already Here

"Stranger Things" represents something truly unique in an age where the monoculture has all but died. Whenever a new season arrives, it's about as close as we all get to a shared cultural experience, and now that "Stranger Things" is coming to an end with season 5, Netflix is going to need a new hit to take its place — and it might not have to look all that far. "KPop Demon Hunters" has proved to be every bit as popular and culturally relevant as the Duffer Brothers' series, and now it looks as though Netflix is set to capitalize on that success, suggesting "KPop Demon Hunters" will become the streamer's new "Stranger Things."

In terms of series, "Wednesday" season 1 currently sits at the top of Netflix's all-time list, having built up 252.1 million views. With 140.7 million views, "Stranger Things" season 4 sits at number three, behind the chilling one-take series "Adolescence." But taking every season into account, alongside the obvious cultural impact, "Stranger Things" has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streamer. With an animated spin-off series, books, comic, games, and even a Broadway show, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi horror series has been undeniably instrumental in making Netflix the most-subscribed streamer in the world over the past decade.

Now, fictional Korean girl group HUNTR/X are officially the most popular thing on Netflix. Not only is "KPop Demon Hunters" the streamer's most successful movie of all time, it has dwarfed the next popular movie in terms of global views, bringing in 325.1 million views compared to the 230.9 million amassed by Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds' glossy, lifeless actioner "Red Notice." With Stranger Things finally wrapping up, expect to see a heck of a lot more demon hunting in the near future.