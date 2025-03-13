This Chilling Limited Series Filmed In One Take Is One Of The Best Netflix Originals Ever

Netflix releases a lot of original material — or "content," as they'd unfortunately call it — so it's very easy for things to get lost in the shuffle (and sometimes, originals will even vanish from the streamer or just get canceled way too quickly). If I'm being honest, I can also say a large percentage of these originals can be altogether forgettable and disposable. Which is why when something truly remarkable comes along, it's worth highlighting and propping up. All of this is to say that "Adolescence," a new limited series from the streamer, is not only worth watching, it's also one of the best originals Netflix has released so far.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (who also co-stars), "Adolescence" is a harrowing, disturbing, frequently heartbreaking story told with a unique hook: each of its four episodes unfolds in real-time, via one long unbroken take. While one of the episodes remains (mostly) rooted in one room, the rest freely travel about, which means the camera is constantly moving, following characters from one location to the next in one take. A cynical viewer might shrug this off as a gimmick, but "Adolescence" uses this approach to make each episode all the more intense — the lack of cutting only increases the tension and pressure, and results in an almost hypnotic quality. We're hesitant to look away for fear of missing something (much like the recent horror hit "Mads").