This One-Take Horror Movie Is Giving The Zombie Genre New Life On Streaming

The zombie movie isn't dead, but it certainly feels like its been shuffling on its last legs for the last few years. George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" didn't quite create the zombie movie, but it more or less solidified the ideas and tropes we now associate with it. There were many zombie movies in the years following the 1968 release of "Night of the Living Dead," some of them directed by Romero himself. But at some point, zombie horror became ubiquitous and overdone. If I had to pinpoint the start of this oversaturation, it was probably the combination of Danny Boyle's low-fi zombie flick "28 Days Later" in 2002, Zack Snyder's "Dawn of the Dead" remake and Edgar Wright's comedy "Shaun of the Dead," both released in 2004, and the 2010 premiere of "The Walking Dead." In the wake of these particular titles, it suddenly felt like zombies were everywhere. And after a while, things began to grow stagnant — there's only so much you can do and say with a particular sub-genre.

But every now and then, someone comes along to inject new life into zombies. This year, we have "MadS," writer-director David Moreau's pretty damn good French horror movie now streaming on Shudder. "MadS" isn't a zombie movie in the vein of Romero — it feels more akin to the aforementioned "28 Days Later," with its violent, fast-moving infected people unleashing apocalyptic chaos. But the zombie-adjacent angle isn't the real hook of "MadS." No, what makes this movie special is that it's designed to look like it was shot in one long take. One-take movies vary in terms of quality — they can either be wonderful demonstrations of artistic skill or cheap gimmicks, depending on who you ask. Thankfully, "MadS" justifies its one-take approach, and never feels like it's cheating, either.

"I needed this movie to be as truthful and as honest as possible," Morreau told Polygon. "So when I had this idea of making a oner — it has to be one take ... Moviemaking is not like a contest — it's just, I wanted this to be real and true. So we had to do it in only one take."