Canceled Netflix TV Shows That Are Still Worth Watching

Netflix's first original shows went on for a while. Early, revolutionary hits like "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" endured for many seasons, thanks to the streamer giving them a chance to find an audience and develop their worlds fully. A few years in, though, Netflix became known for its willingness to give each and every show the chop. If your show is not a massive hit when it drops, it seems, they're no longer willing to invest in your success by letting you stick around. It's a shame, as many canceled Netflix shows might've become something truly great had they been given more of a shot.

But ... is television only worthwhile if it goes on ad infinitum? In all this "Netflix cancels things too early" discourse, there's a sense that television is only worth watching if it all ends — preferably many years from now — with a pitch-perfect final episode, intended by the creators since the beginning, that answers any and every question you've ever had while watching the show. That's silly!

Television is about the journey, not the finale. You aren't investing your time in hopes of some far-off payoff that will make everything worth it; you're luxuriating in long-form storytelling. It's about checking in with your favorite characters episode after episode and watching the way actors are able to develop characters hour by hour. The Netflix shows on this list were canceled, yes, and some even ended on cliffhangers. They're all worth watching anyway.