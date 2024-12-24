10 Best Kingsley Ben-Adir Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

It's truly a testament to Kingsley Ben-Adir's talents that in a show as abysmal as Marvel's "Secret Invasion," he still managed to squeeze a gem of a performance out of it. There's a lot that went wrong with "Secret Invasion," but Ben-Adir as the disillusioned Skrull, Gravik, brought a level of gravitas to the freedom fighter who believes the best way forward for Skrull liberation is to make Earth only hospitable for the alien race. It's only a shame Gravik dies at the end of the show, thereby preventing him from really making a mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a better project, but it shows how Ben-Adir is so often the best part of whatever he's in.

After making a mark in the theatre world, Kingsley Ben-Adir started appearing in an assortment of British television, as he himself was born in London, England. Now, he's starred in major TV shows and movies shown around the globe. His filmography may not be as lengthy as other actors, but to be honest, it's already pretty tough narrowing his roles down into a top 10. This list will inevitably change as he continues giving superb performances, but for now, here are the best Kingsley Ben-Adir movies and TV shows that should be on your radar based off his performance as well as the overall quality of the project.