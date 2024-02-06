Jack Black Was Worried That High Fidelity Would Kill His Music Career

Before Jack Black took the pop culture world by storm with a breakout role in 2000's "High Fidelity," the actor, musician, and comedian had his doubts about the movie. In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Black reflects back on his decades-long career and admits that he initially passed on the role of music junkie Barry over fears that it might negatively impact his own real-life music career.

"My friend, John Cusack, was like, 'You would be perfect for this role, Barry, in 'High Fidelity,'" Black recalled (Cusack starred in and co-wrote the movie). "I was hesitant because I was like, I don't know if I want to make a movie about rock and roll, and someone who is a critic of rock and roll." Though "High Fidelity" is a music-lovers' classic now, the film (and, later, TV show) based on a Nick Hornby book features some painfully authentic music snobbery, and Barry isn't immune to his coworkers' critical tendencies. "I think it might hurt my rock and roll career," Black recalled thinking before he'd signed on.

At this point, Black was already known in the Los Angeles music scene as one half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D, alongside Kyle Gass. That band had formed in 1994, and by the time "High Fidelity" came out in 2000, they'd already opened for artists like Beck and Pearl Jam, released 3 seasons of an HBO show co-created by Bob Odenkirk, and been signed by Epic Records, per All Music. The band was clearly on the rise, and Black didn't want to jeopardize that. "At first I passed and my agent said, 'Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you insane?'" Black recalls. "I was like, 'You're right. I'm insane." It's Stephen Frears, for Christ's sake, who was one of my favorite directors."