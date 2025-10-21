KPop Demon Hunters Is So Popular That It's Forcing Netflix To Do Something It's Avoided

One of the many, many, many problems with streaming — particularly Netflix — is the lack of merchandise for their many family-friendly projects. In addition to refusing (for the most part) to screen their movies in theaters for longer than a week, Netflix has an abysmal record when it comes to taking advantage of their library iconography. This is particularly true of their animated titles, which lack any and all kinds of merchandise, even the family-friendly titles with characters designed to be turned into toys and plushies — tell me Zym from "The Dragon Prince" wouldn't make for a cool plushie?

Now, Netflix is caving in, and it's all thanks to everyone's favorite fictional Korean girl group: HUNTR/X. Netflix and Mattel have announced a partnership to "develop and market" products themed to "KPop Demon Hunters," including dolls, collectibles, action figures, accessories, playsets, and more, starting in spring 2026. This is further proof of just how completely unprepared Netflix was for the total world domination "KPop Demon Hunters" would be able to accomplish this summer, as the streamer also finally caved in and made peace with AMC Theaters in order to release the animated musical in theaters yet again in time for Halloween.

The demand for "KPop Demon Hunters" has been one of the biggest surprises of 2025. The film became an overnight sensation, quickly topping every chart and breaking every viewership record at Netflix, in addition to topping the Billboard charts several times. According to a report from TheWrap in the summer of 2025, Netflix was caught flat-footed with just a couple of items in their official merchandise store, which quickly became some of the most popular sold this year, leading to having to play catch-up with the huge demand from the public.