KPop Demon Hunters Is So Popular That It's Forcing Netflix To Do Something It's Avoided
One of the many, many, many problems with streaming — particularly Netflix — is the lack of merchandise for their many family-friendly projects. In addition to refusing (for the most part) to screen their movies in theaters for longer than a week, Netflix has an abysmal record when it comes to taking advantage of their library iconography. This is particularly true of their animated titles, which lack any and all kinds of merchandise, even the family-friendly titles with characters designed to be turned into toys and plushies — tell me Zym from "The Dragon Prince" wouldn't make for a cool plushie?
Now, Netflix is caving in, and it's all thanks to everyone's favorite fictional Korean girl group: HUNTR/X. Netflix and Mattel have announced a partnership to "develop and market" products themed to "KPop Demon Hunters," including dolls, collectibles, action figures, accessories, playsets, and more, starting in spring 2026. This is further proof of just how completely unprepared Netflix was for the total world domination "KPop Demon Hunters" would be able to accomplish this summer, as the streamer also finally caved in and made peace with AMC Theaters in order to release the animated musical in theaters yet again in time for Halloween.
The demand for "KPop Demon Hunters" has been one of the biggest surprises of 2025. The film became an overnight sensation, quickly topping every chart and breaking every viewership record at Netflix, in addition to topping the Billboard charts several times. According to a report from TheWrap in the summer of 2025, Netflix was caught flat-footed with just a couple of items in their official merchandise store, which quickly became some of the most popular sold this year, leading to having to play catch-up with the huge demand from the public.
We're living in HUNTR/X's world
"Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they've been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity," Marian Lee, the Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, said.
Through the partnership, Hasbro will start by releasing a "KPop Demon Hunters" themed "Monopoly" launching January 1, 2026, but available for pre-order starting October 21, 2025. This is noteworthy because it's not the first Netflix title to get its own "Monopoly" version, as "Stranger Things" has also got one, as well as a whole lot of merch, which has earned Netflix a lot of money.
Likewise, other buzzy Netflix titles like "Wednesday" and "Bridgerton" have gotten licensed merchandise in the past. What makes the "KPop Demon Hunters" so interesting is just how quickly Netflix moved to capitalize on the success of the movie, a whole original franchise — compared to "Wednesday." Unfortunately, it's unlikely the streamer will extend that approach to their other titles, which is a shame because they certainly have many a movie and TV show that could make for popular merchandise.
They could even take inspiration from A24 and release simplistic and expensive premium products for collectors. Imagine if Netflix sold puppets like the ones used in the production of "Wendell & Wild" or the "Chicken Run" sequel, and not just Funko POPs of every single title they have? Or action figures for "Maya and the Three?" Perhaps "KPop Demon Hunters" can open the door for more shows and movies to get their chance.
You can sign up to receive an email notification when the "KPop Demon Hunters" Fashion Dolls 3-Pack launches in November by visiting Mattel Creations.