Netflix's Best 2025 Animated Movie Broke A Huge Record For The Service

"I'm done hiding, now I'm shining like I'm born to be." That's the chorus of HUNTR/X's hit single "Golden," which shot to the top of the Billboard Global 200 not just once but twice as the film "KPop Demon Hunters" has become a bonafide blockbuster for Netflix.

Produced by the team at Sony Pictures Animation, who also brought us the "Spider-Verse" films, "KPop Demon Hunters" follows the exploits of a K-pop girl group that, as the title quickly explains, hunts demons. But they find their toughest match when the demons use their own weapon against them, forming a demon boy band that threatens to destroy everything the girls in HUNTR/X hold dear.

Using the power of song and dance to protect the human world from demon interlopers, the film uses the infectious beats of Korean pop music to bring the classic genre of animated musicals into the 21st century. The result is a film that combines the deeply felt emotions of animated musicals with the kick-butt action of Korean cinema. K-pop fans around the world have discovered the film, and it quickly broke records when the film launched on Netflix in June, but its latest record is HUNTR/X's greatest accomplishment yet.