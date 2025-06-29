Netflix's New Chart-Topping Movie Proves Animation Can Still Thrive

Let's not sugarcoat it — original animation is in a bit of a rough spot these days. Between the gut-punch cancellation of the Emmy Award-winning "The Tiny Chef Show," Pixar's "Elio" floundering at the box office opening weekend (I'm still hoping for an "Elemental" comeback narrative), the endless parade of live-action remakes hollowing out the animated classics we grew up on, and Max removing the original episodes of "The Looney Tunes" for some godforsaken reason, things are looking, well ... bleak! But among the internet thinkpieces and the "RIP Original Animation" hashtags, the sky-is-falling hysteria is wildly premature. Case in point: "KPop Demon Hunters" is out here absolutely thriving, and it's not playing by anyone's dusty old rules.

The latest team-up between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, the glitter-drenched, demon-slaying spectacle "KPop Demon Hunters" is the follow-up from the latter company's Academy Award-nominated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Instead of bringing to life a beloved piece of IP, the film centers on a K-pop girl group called HUNTR/X, comprised of pop idols Rumi (Arden Cho/EJAE), Mira (May Hong/Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo/Rei Ami). The trio is not only one of the most popular musical acts in the world, but they're also the latest in a long lineage of demon hunters tasked with using their musical gifts to maintain the Honmoon barrier that seals demons — and their leader, Gwi-Ma ("Squid Game" villain Lee Byung-hun) — from the human world.

Under the confident direction of Maggie Kang (in her feature debut) and co-director/writer Chris Appelhans, "KPop Demon Hunters" explodes onto the screen as a genre-smashing animated musical with legit Oscar-bait songs, stunning, inventive animation, and an emotionally resonant story about identity, resilience, and beating the odds with rhythm and righteous fury. It has everything a person could want in an animated film, and based on its stellar performance on Netflix, audiences are showing up en masse.