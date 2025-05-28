The Fans Angry At The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch's Box Office Success Are Missing The Point

Over Memorial Day weekend, "Lilo & Stitch" grossed nearly $150 million dollars, despite being a perfectly average movie (albeit one with questionably offensive plot changes from the original). On the holiday proper, it had the fourth biggest box office gross on a Monday, ever, surpassing films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers: Endgame." It's unsurprising because A) it's a movie that has the benefit of being recognizable IP that sparks generational love, B) Stitch is so cute and marketable that he rivals Mickey Mouse in popularity internationally, and C) it had zero competition in a barren media landscape for younger audiences. Cartoon Network is being deprioritized, the G-rating has all but completely died, all-ages entertainment has been reworked to mean "four quadrant blockbusters," and the consequence is that children's entertainment is now in a state of cultural malnourishment.

Sure, there are worthwhile options on streaming, but a one-time charge to go to the movies is sometimes more cost-effective for a family than a continuous monthly charge for a streaming service. This means that for parents who want to foster a love of cinema and instill a passion for going to the movies with their little ones, the options for truly kid-friendly films are limited. As a result, when there is a genuinely family-friendly film available to see in the theaters, parents and kids turn out in droves, the films make a ridiculous amount of money at the box office, and the studios (mostly Disney, if we're being honest here) are incentivized to continue the cycle.

Of course, cultural enrichment beyond the multiplex matters — museums, libraries, zoos, parks, etc. — but weaponizing deprivation, as some folks are currently suggesting as a way to punish Disney into making more original films, is ethically bankrupt, because it requires children to bear the consequences of capitalism's failures and studios' creatively conservative cowardice. Expecting parents to boycott the only family film available feels less like a protest and more like a form of punitive abstinence that punishes children for the failures of intentional, structural trappings laid by the industry. "Vote with your dollar" only works when there's another option.

