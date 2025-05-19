Sesame Street Finds New Streaming Home After HBO Max Exit

After months of stormy weather, it is once again a sunny, not so scary day on "Sesame Street." According to a just-issued press release, Netflix has signed a deal with Sesame Workshop that will make the streamer home to the long-running series' "reimagined" 56th season and 90 hours of previous episodes. There are other potentially lucrative aspects to this agreement for Netflix, but since the show's premiere in 1969, broadcasting/streaming "Sesame Street" has never been about turning a profit. It's about providing children with the gold standard of educational entertainment, a series that complements what kids learn at school while also reinforcing the importance of kindness, empathy, and curiosity.

I know what you're wondering: Yes, Cookie Monster has also issued his own, strikingly eloquent press release.

That "Sesame Street" was briefly without a streaming home continues to be inexplicable to many in the entertainment industry. But such is the cruel, deplorable nature of David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery, which dumped the series from the streaming service that is once again becoming known as HBO Max due to a "strategic" programming shift (i.e. it was another penny-pinching move from the company's incompetent CEO Mr. Zaslav). Today's announcement is also raising eyebrows, as many industry observers expected Disney to swoop in and add "Sesame Street" to its children's entertainment empire.

We'll likely learn more in the coming days about the bidding process that ended with Netflix coming out on top, but for now, let's take a look at what Netflix's deal means for the "Sesame Street" brand.