Are It's A Wonderful Life & Sesame Street Actually Connected?

"It's a Wonderful Life" is one of the best Christmas movies of all time — a fantastic, poignant movie that doubles as a great indictment of rampant capitalism. Though Frank Capra never expected this movie to be that popular, it has become an integral part of the holiday season for many American homes throughout December, as well as a staple of classic cinema in general.

The movie follows James Stewart's idealistic George Bailey, a man who hates the idea of living in his small hometown doing nothing but serving the community ... and yet, at every turn, he puts his own ambitions on the back burner in favor of helping others, his dreams constantly winding up on hold as incident after incident sends him on a different path than he imagined. But when he falls on hard times and the crushing fist of capitalism threatens to destroy his life's work, George's suicidal thoughts prompt an actual guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) to show George how he's impacted the lives of those around him via an alternate universe where he wasn't born.

Like many other movies now considered classics, "It's a Wonderful Life" initially struggled to find success, having notoriously bombed at the box office in addition to becoming the target of an FBI investigation for its "communist" leanings due to its depiction of the banker Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore) as a despicable villain. And yet, the film found new life when it began running on TV every Christmas and more exposed were exposed to this fantastic fable. It's why "It's a Wonderful Life" was not only Stewart's favorite among his movies, but it also became beloved among film-lovers the world over.

Part of what makes "It's a Wonderful Life" unique is how many memorable side characters it has, from the members of George's immediate circle to smaller players like Nick the bartender (Sheldon Leonard), Bert the policeman (Ward Bond), and Bert's buddy Ernie the cab driver (Frank Faylen). The latter two characters, as you no doubt noticed, have the same names as the iconic roommates Bert and Ernie from "Sesame Street," which debuted 23 years after "It's a Wonderful Life" hit theaters in 1946. But is that just a coincidence or did Capra's film directly inspire those two particular Muppets?