Inside Out 2 Features A Stealthy Tribute To A Sesame Street Icon

Pixar Animation often brings in some of the best voice talent in the business for the animated features, even if it's just for bit parts. For example, the original "Inside Out" featured the voices of Frank Oz and Dave Goelz as a pair of bickering subconscious guards inside Riley's mind. Oz is probably best known for bringing life to Yoda in the "Star Wars" saga, but he was also behind beloved Muppets like Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy, as well as "Sesame Street" characters like Grover and Bert. Meanwhile, Goelz is known for playing Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew in various Muppets productions over the years. Both of them return with small parts as Mind Cops in "Inside Out 2," and if director Kelsey Mann had his way, there would have been one more legendary contribution to "Sesame Street" and the Muppets making an appearance.

During a press conference leading up to the release of "Inside Out 2," Mann reminisced about his love for both the Muppets and "Sesame Street." The two franchises often had characters crossover between them, because all the puppet characters on the children's program are Muppets creations. The filmmaker even noted, "I watched it way beyond the age I should watch it." In fact, his love for "Sesame Street" went so far that he once recognized Caroll Spinney, the man behind characters like Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, in a shopping mall. Mann recalled:

"He was such a lovely man. I feel so grateful I had a chance to actually meet him. I actually recognized him in a mall. [...] I felt like I had won the lottery. He was such a kind, gentle-hearted person. Yeah. You have your heroes, and you wish that they could live up to your expectations, and he did that times a thousand. Anyway, he's passed away, but I would've put him in the movie as a voice. But there's a little Easter egg nod to Carroll Spinney in this movie."

If you missed it or you want to see it for yourself in the theater, we know right where this tribute to the late Caroll Spinney appears.