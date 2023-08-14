Why The Oscars Refused To Nominate Star Wars' Frank Oz For His Yoda Performance

Yoda is an essential character in the "Star Wars" franchise. While "Star Wars" had sci-fi creatures aplenty up until his first appearance — mostly thanks to the Mos Eisley cantina sequence — it was the introduction of Yoda in "Empire Strikes Back" that showed the ability of George Lucas' franchise far, far away to spark the imagination. Indeed, Yoda is not just a character that opened the doors for all the great alien creatures of the prequels, but one that also encapsulated Lucas' skills at recruiting the best in the business to bring wildly inventive creatures to life.

Before Yoda became a digital puppet, Frank Oz made him a fully realized character with a distinct personality. Oz was not just playing some background alien, but infused the character with enough mystery and intrigue to spark countless speculation, including Yoda's backward syntax which has captivated and confounded audiences for decades.

As beloved as the character is, however, it wasn't recognized — like every other "Star Wars" performer — by award-giving organizations.

"After Frank Oz did Empire, I tried to get him nominated for an Academy Award; but we heard back that puppetry wasn't an art," George Lucas said in "The Making of Episode I The Phantom Menace." "I think it is an art — and Yoda represents the highest level of that art."

Indeed, as the book explains, Lucas instructed the puppet just as he did any other flesh-and-blood performer. "Acting is acting," Lucas continued, "whether it is a human actor, a CG character, or a puppet. It's all the same. Most people think of Yoda as being real, because he is the height of puppet artistry."