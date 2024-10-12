James Stewart's Favorite Movie Of His Was A 1940s Classic

James Stewart began his professional acting career on the stage in the early 1930s, and it wasn't the rosiest beginning. He was cast in a string of walk-on parts and stage manager positions on Broadway and was canned from several of them for missing his cues. Still in his mid-20s, Stewart even contemplated leaving acting behind and returning to school. Luckily, he landed the lead role in a play called "Yellow Jack" in 1934, and critics loved him. Encouraged to stay in showbiz, Stewart drifted toward Hollywood, where he starred in his first film, Tim Whelan's "The Murder Man," in 1935.

From there, it was a meteoric rise for Stewart, who appeared in six feature films in 1936 alone, working for prestigious and successful directors like William Wellman and W.S. Van Dyke. Stewart's acting career would take a serious upturn in 1938 when he starred in "You Can't Take It With You," his first of three collaborations with the Italian-American master Frank Capra (the other two being 1939's "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and 1946's "It's a Wonderful Life"). Stewart often returned to the directors he admired, as he also appeared in three films directed by John Ford, four directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and eight directed by Anthony Mann.

Stewart would rack up over 80 credits in his career besides. He would be nominated for five Academy Awards, winning one (for "The Philadelphia Story"). While exhibiting a great deal of range, Stewart emerged from Hollywood with an innocent, "Aw shucks" persona. He was a gentle everyman with a good heart. Stewart rarely played heavies or thugs. His noted persona made his darker roles stand out just that much more sharply. When he becomes a psychosexual terror in "Vertigo," it feels especially wrong. When he contemplated suicide in "It's a Wonderful Life," it felt truly bleak.

In 1987, Stewart wrote a retrospective of "It's a Wonderful Life," and it has been handily preserved by the Guideposts website. He said it was his favorite movie.