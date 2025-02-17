Captain America: Brave New World Once Again Proves The MPA Rating System Is Totally Useless

This article contains mild spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

Save for exceptions like the "Deadpool" movies, the Wolverine character study "Logan," the oft-forgotten "Punisher: War Zone," and the pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks like the "Blade" trilogy, the MCU firmly exists in the land of PG-13 ratings. This is the magic ratings classification that the majority of blockbuster films are trying to fall into, because a PG-13 rating should, theoretically, appeal to the widest age range of viewers possible. G or PG-rated movies are typically viewed as "kiddie fare," while an R or NC-17 rating is exclusionary by nature — and would segregate younger viewers from the theatrical experience, which certainly won't help secondary markets like toys/merchandise.

Setting the MCU firmly in the range of PG-13 is not just a smart decision from a business standpoint, it's also a great way to maintain the consistency of storytelling and tone. If audiences were rapidly fluctuating between baby movies for babies and ultra-violent gore in the middle of fight scenes, it would be even more difficult to be invested in the connected multiverses of the MCU across film and television. Unfortunately, the PG-13 rating — which was ironically created to fix the very problem it still possesses — is still deeply flawed.

While the official MPA rating does say that parents are strongly cautioned as some material may be inappropriate for children under 13, the range of what can be included in a PG-13 movie is pretty huge. "The Marvels," an MCU movie that features the cat-like aliens known as the Flerken consuming people set to "Memory" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats," has the same rating as "Captain America: Brave New World" (read our review here), a movie where a mind-controlled military officer dies by suicide after putting a gun in his mouth and pulling the trigger.

That is a massive range of depictions of violence.