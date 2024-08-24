Why Blink Twice Has A Trigger Warning (And Why It's Caused Controversy)

August 23, 2024, marks the theatrical release of the feature directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, "Blink Twice." As I described in my review, it's a genuine, jaw-dropping thrill ride and the biggest surprise film of the year. The core of "Blink Twice" has to do with memory and the complicated relationship we all have with one of the most important parts of our brains. Memory can be a thing of beauty, but it can also be a vault of torment. Flashbacks to our most traumatic moments exist alongside core memories that help shape us as human beings. But at the same time, memory does play favorites. Sometimes, our brains block out bad memories in an attempt to protect us, but sometimes our brains misremember events to the point of fabrication.

Memory is also intrinsically linked to sensory stimuli, commonly known as "triggers." A whiff of a specific perfume or a song on the radio can instantly remind you of a happy memory associated with them, but not all sensory stimuli are positive. Triggers differ from person to person, and even people who have a shared trauma might not be triggered by the same thing. This is what complicates the push by some for trigger warnings to be presented ahead of movies. A person could theoretically be triggered by anything, and so it makes it difficult to determine what is or is not "worthy" of a trigger warning.

Recently, the Blake Lively film "It Ends With Us" has come under fire for not featuring a trigger warning ahead of the film, as the marketing presents the story as a romantic drama but hasn't been as forthright about the film being a story about domestic violence. Ahead of its release, "Blink Twice" released a trigger warning on all of their social media accounts, some theaters are posting the notice physically on the doors of screenings, and others are even posting the notice as a title card on the screen before the trailers.

This decision has now become a controversy. No, I'm serious.