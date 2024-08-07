It Ends With Us Review: Good Intentions And Committed Performances Can't Escape The Curse Of Colleen Hoover's Book

Justin Baldoni knows how to direct romance. His years of playing Rafael Solano on "Jane the Virgin" have equipped him with skills that give him an eye for intimacy, a full-bodied embrace of well-worn tropes guaranteed to make a Mother-Daughter movie night overflow with tears, and choosing actors who can make even the most nonsensical dialogue feel lived in. His previous films, "Five Feet Apart" and "Clouds," fall under the same teenage illness romance umbrella, but "It Ends With Us" is only arguably an adult story, as author Colleen Hoover seemingly wrote the book in the format of "YA romance, but this time they're adults!" Baldoni's biggest canvas yet gives the massive challenge of adapting one of the most popular books of the decade for a major studio, all while co-starring as the male lead and juggling the trickiest subject matter of his career.

Blake Lively stars as aspiring florist Lily Blossom Bloom, a character name that begs to be mocked but is acknowledged as being silly, providing the same meta-textual, self-deprecating humor as Lively's hubby in "Deadpool & Wolverine" but for ladies with Stanley cup collections. After a meet-cute on a rooftop with handsome neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), their romance evolves like the result of Hallmark movie Mad Libs ... until it doesn't. The seemingly perfect couple's traumatic childhoods manifest in violent outbursts from Ryle and Lily locked into a cycle of staying when she shouldn't.

The cruel twist of fate is that critiquing this movie feels simultaneously mandatory and impossibly unfair, where the slightest hint of pushback risks invalidating the survivors of abuse that connect to the material or welcoming the fierce wrath of Hoover's fanbase. But as a survivor of domestic violence myself, I'm grappling with a movie that gets so much right but is ultimately trying to grow a garden in the poisoned soil of bad source material.