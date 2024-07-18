Trump Assassination Attempt Prompts Changes To The Boys Season 4 Finale

This post contains major spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 and the show's source material.

"The Boys" has always carried aspects of being a political satire that often leans on real-world events to dispatch social commentary — some of it subtle, but others, not so much. The season 4 finale, which was originally titled "Assassination Run" and written more than a year ago, has now been renamed by Amazon following the recent assassination attempt on former U.S. president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump. The title for the season 4 finale has now been simply changed to "Season 4 Finale," and a viewer discretion warning has been added before the episode, stating the following:

"Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon, MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of 'The Boys' oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

The altered episode title and the addition of an episode warning were made due to the unfortunate timing in association with the current political climate in America. Amazon also issued a statement on its official page, further clarifying that any similarities between the series' storyline and the events that unfolded at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania are "coincidental and unintentional":