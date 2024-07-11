The Boys Season 4's Scariest Homelander Moment Was Improvised

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages."

Antony Starr's Homelander on the hit Prime Video series "The Boys" will rightfully be remembered as one of the most deplorable villains in entertainment history. The overpowered supe is such a demented, crooked, contemptible freak that we at /Film made a list documenting the worst things he's ever done ahead of season 4, and there's plenty more that will need to be added after the season wraps up. Showrunner Eric Kripke has never been subtle in calling out Homelander as an evil fascist (even if some viewers are too media illiterate to recognize him as the bad guy), but Starr has gotten so good at playing the character, sometimes the actor brings an added level of depravity that wasn't originally a part of the script.

The fourth episode of season 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," is one of Homelander's most blatantly horrific episodes yet, even if there's a twisted sense of empathy for what he's doing. The beauty of "The Boys" is that the series refuses to paint anything as fully black and white, even if Homelander is very clearly in the wrong. The episode sees him returning to Vought lab where he was raised and abused as a young supe in the name of "research." After years of hurting, he's finally enacting his revenge against those who harmed him in his younger years. It forces the audience to sympathize with the child who was tortured, but are terrified of the man the child became.

And Antony Starr made the scene even scarier with his own improvised moment.