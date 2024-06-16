The Worst Things Homelander Has Ever Done In The Boys

There are few characters on "The Boys" who could be considered morally upright, but Homelander (Antony Starr) stands out for his sadistic viciousness, even in a world filled with amoral and apathetic superheroes who are more interested in abusing their powers than saving the day. Although he's viewed by many in-universe fans as the golden boy of The Seven, the world's most elite group of superheroes, his all-American persona obscures a much darker presence.

But if there's one thing you can say for Homelander, there's never a dull moment when he's around. His instability makes him unpredictable in the extreme, sometimes committing vile acts that require some forethought and other times letting impulses of the moment guide his dark desires. Whether Homelander is manipulating other characters, outright attacking them, or participating in a little light terrorism during his off-hours, the sociopathic Supe is pretty much guaranteed to be spearheading some of most gruesome moments in both the show and the comics it's based on.

With Season 4 just around the corner and darker than ever, there's no telling what he'll do next. But in the meantime, here are some of the worst things Homelander has done.