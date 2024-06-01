The Worst Things Billy Butcher Has Ever Done In 'The Boys'

When putting together an anti-superhero crew in a world full of superheroes, "The Boys" creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson introduced Billy Butcher — a character almost as deplorable as the supes he fights against. Across 72 issues, Ennis and Robertson put their lead anti-hero in tense situations that rendered morally bankrupt decisions, ending in an all-knowing Billy Butcher smile.

While Karl Urban take on Billy Butcher in the Prime Video streaming series adaptation doesn't go quite as hard as the comics, the darkness of the character remains. His mission to wipe out the evil superheroes of the world continues to be a noble and understandable venture, but arguably, the ends rarely justify the means Butcher employs.

Season 3 of "The Boys" left Butcher with a terminal diagnosis, and therefore, a set deadline to complete his life's pursuit. Karl Urban has expressed his desire of where he wants Billy Butcher to go in season 4, and if the comics are any indicator, we're all in for a deranged ride. Ahead of the upcoming season 4 premiere of "The Boys" on June 13, let's revisit some of Billy Butcher's worst moments on "The Boys" — on screen and in comics.