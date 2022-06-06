The Boys Star Karl Urban On Whether Butcher Has Crossed A Line [Exclusive]

As for his actual powers, it is fitting that Butcher becomes a sort of minor Homelander. He cannot fly, but he is super strong, seemingly invincible, and capable of shooting laser beams out of his eyes. He is quite literally becoming that which he sought to destroy. As Urban mentioned, this season's theme seems to be the question of "How far are you willing to go?" with characters throwing around the phrase "Whatever it takes" every 10 minutes or so to justify their actions — no matter how vile.

The thing is, it's hard not to at least somewhat agree with Butcher and Hughie, especially as they learn the truth about congresswoman Neuman having powers. In a world where those in power quite literally have powers beyond regular people's dreams, how the hell can you defeat them if they misbehave? Of course, the answer is more complicated than a surface reading might suggest, and as Urban teases, actions have consequences in the world of "The Boys."

"It was fun to play in that sandbox and to work with the special effects guys and the practical effects guys and imbue the character with these superpowers. Then also as an actor to deal with the consequence of that, and in true Kripke fashion, when characters make the right choice, they get rewarded. And when they make the wrong choice, they get punished. That's true of a lot of characters in the show this season."

"The Boys" season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes premiering every Friday.