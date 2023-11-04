The Boys' Antony Starr Is Partially To Blame For Homelander's Bizarre Milk Motif

As gory as "The Boys" has been over the years, the most haunting moment in the series is not a moment of violence. As bad as Robin's death was, or as gross as it was to see poor Deep eat his octopus friend, the most disturbing moment might actually be the early season 2 episode where Homelander (Antony Starr) drinks a bottle of milk. It's not just any milk, mind you: It's the recently-thawed breast milk of his recently-deceased (well, recently-murdered) lover, Miss Madelyn Stillwell.

But that's still not enough context. To understand the full depravity of this scene, you must also know that Stillwell and Homelander had a bizarre mother/son sexual dynamic throughout season 1, and Homelander spent several episodes jealous of Stillwell's baby, who she was breastfeeding regularly. It's only armed with that information that we can understand just how weird it is to see a horny Homelander warm up Stillwell's weeks-old frozen breastmilk and drink it when no one's watching. And of course, he doesn't just drink the milk; first he smells it, inhaling its aroma. Then he sticks his tongue in, licking the milk almost like a cat. It's only then that he fully gives into his desires, chugging the rest of the milk like his life depends on it. Ashley walks in on him at the end and he immediately stops, embarrassed.

"Yeah, the milk thing has really taken on a life of its own," Starr explained in a 2022 GQ interview. Describing that first scene where he drinks Stillwell's breastmilk, Starr said, "It was one of those moments where I was like, 'Oh, we just gotta go for it.' ... So I email [showrunner Eric Kripke]: 'Buddy, that was so much fun. It was so funny. I think we gotta do more.'"