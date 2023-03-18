Jack Quaid Was Shot In The Face With A Blood Cannon On His Second Day Filming The Boys

In the subversive superhero satire "The Boys," Wee Hughie (Jack Quaid) had a messy, violent introduction to the world of Supes. His girlfriend, Robin (Jess Salgueiro), stood a foot off the curb, right in front of him, and then in a second was reduced to blood and guts when the speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) carelessly ran through her. Hughie was left to stand in shock, covered in Robin's blood.

"The Boys" is shot in Toronto, so Quaid stopped by the most recent Toronto Comic-Con (attended by /Film's own Sarah Bea Milner). While there, the actor revealed this scene wasn't just Hughie's first appearance. He revealed, "The second day I ever had on set ... was Robin passing away. Light way of putting it. It was just such an insane day."

The second day of a new job is usually when you start to get a true sense of what you're in for, and Quaid certainly did. In his recounting of the scene, he also gave some insight into how it was filmed. Spoiler alert — there was a blood cannon.