The Only Recap You Need Before The Boys Season 4

It's often been speculated that the silent, ominous Black Noir is actually a clone of Homelander, designed by Vought to put him down if he ever fully goes off the rails. This is what happened in the comics, after all; despite how much the show has switched things up from the source material over the years, for the first two seasons this one plot point was still on the table.

But season 3 established that Black Noir is not a Homelander clone, but a guy named Earving who suffered brain damage and severe facial injuries in a beating from Soldier Boy in the '80s. Audiences have always been fond of Noir, a no-drama character who's nice to kids and charmingly allergic to almonds, but season 3 turned him into a fan favorite by establishing that he's got the mind of a child. He imagines the world through an old cartoon filter, and those charming animated characters comfort him as he dies in the season 3 finale.

How does he die? Well, Homelander finds out that Noir already knew that Soldier Boy was Homelander's father, and never told him. It's simply too big of a betrayal for Homelander to handle, so he rips Black Noir's heart straight out of his chest. Rest in peace, Earving. You may have lost your heart, but you'll always have a place in ours.

The good news is that Noir is (sort of) coming back for season 4 anyway. Because his death would be bad press for Vought, they've hired another supe to don the mask and pretend to be the same person. What is this new Noir like? We'll just have to wait and see.