Every Clue Leading Up To The Most Shocking Reveal In The Boys Season 4

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

In "The Boys," Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has always been hounded by his own demons. After losing his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), Butcher trampled on his vulnerabilities to wield brutality as a weapon, and this worked in his favor several times, giving the titular group the advantage they needed. However, beneath this devil-may-care unpredictability lies layers of emotional baggage: unresolved childhood trauma revolving around Lenny's death and the constant clash between morality and purpose that defines his arc. By the end of Season 3, Butcher was reduced to a shell of a man — a predicament made worse by the unchecked use of Temp V, which contributed to a tumor consuming his psyche. In the latest season, Butcher has oscillated between opposing impulses, giving into a gentler, more compassionate side while retaining his signature brutality, unleashing it when one least expects it.

I talked at length about the ghosts of the past haunting Butcher this season, with Becca's apparition nudging him firmly towards the light, leading him to curb his extreme impulses on more than one occasion. We see this play out when Butcher decides not to betray Hughie (Jack Quaid) by handing over incriminating files to Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and when he chooses to talk to Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) instead of drugging and containing him in a facility. However, one person constantly eggs Butcher on to commit the worst atrocities, urging him to give in to his morally void impulses without regard for consequence.

War veteran and CIA case officer Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) feels like a demon perched on Butcher's shoulder, whispering the most reprehensible schemes possible at any given moment. That's because he is, quite literally, a culmination of Butcher's bleakest, most violent impulses flaring up before death.