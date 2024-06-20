One Thing Is Uniting Every Character In The Boys Season 4

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

In a world where every facet of existence is owned by a corrupt megacorporation like Vought, whose celebrity supes are agents of chaos instead of hope, reality might start to feel a little strange. This is a world where parents willingly inject their kids with the DNA-altering Compound V, leading to messy, broken lives that spiral out of control, while socio-political power structures leverage the situation to further their agenda. The titular boys in the latest season of the Prime Video series already have it rough — years of fighting a losing battle against such deep-rooted corruption is bound to take a toll — but episode 4 makes it clear that each of them has something more dangerous to contend with: their past.

Granted, none of the boys have ever been saints, just like in Garth Ennis' source material, where the team, led by a hyper-violent Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban in the show) has had their fair share of demons to wrestle. However, episode 4 makes the audacious choice to reveal some unsavory truths about characters we actively root for and accept despite their moral shortcomings. The previous episode gave us an uncomfortable confrontation between Seven member Firecracker (Valorie Curry), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), where the former reveals that the latter used to be a bully during her pageant years, prompting Firecracker to harbor resentment since then. Although Starlight is not the person she used to be, and her behavior might have stemmed from her mother's encouragement to be ruthless, it still leaves a bitter aftertaste in terms of our perception of her.

That being said, episode 4 takes these themes to the extreme, where almost every character is hounded by something inherently traumatic in their past that they simply cannot shake off.