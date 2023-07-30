The Boys Creator Eric Kripke's Take On Homelander's Chilling Mirror Scene

I struggle to think of a TV villain scarier than Homelander on "The Boys." Played masterfully — almost too much so — by Antony Starr, America's greatest superhero is really anything but. He's toxic masculinity and U.S. imperialism packaged together with good PR and a soul-searing smile. Starr has a ravenous grin to rival a great white shark but with eyes of burning hatred, not black emptiness.

While Homelander is damaged beyond repair, the show doesn't imply he was born that way. Raised in a laboratory, "John" had a sterile, abusive childhood that left him with a psych textbook's worth of mommy and daddy issues. As an adult, he's actually scarier because he's pathetic — the most powerful man alive has the stability of a bratty 12-year-old boy. Homelander is less Superman gone bad than he is a grown-up Anthony Fremont (Bill Mumy), the child with the powers and temperament of Old Testament God in the "Twilight Zone" episode "It's A Good Life."

"Herogasm" — season 3, episode 6 — gave a picture of just how fractured Homelander's psyche is. He talks to himself in the mirror, a la Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) and the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man." One side of Homelander is vindictive but too self-pitying, so he needs a stronger devil on his shoulder. Eric Kripke, showrunner of "The Boys," gave his take on Homelander's chat with the mirror in a 2022 interview with Nerdist.