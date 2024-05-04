The Boys Season 4 Trailer Teases The Comics' Ultimate Villain

Possible spoilers for "The Boys" follow.

We now have a new trailer for season 4 of bloody superhero satire "The Boys," and it looks like a full-blown supe-pocalypse is boiling. After the end of "The Boys" season 3, when Homelander (Antony Starr) killed a protestor in front of a crowd and got only cheers, he's no longer content with being a mere celebrity. No, he's reshaping the Seven into "wrathful gods." He's also Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a head-popping supe and Vice Presidential candidate, in his pocket.

Fans of "The Boys" comics (by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson) might see where this is all going. In "The Boys" volume 11 (issues #60-65), "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men," Homelander launches a coup against the U.S. government and the Boys go to war to overthrow him. Without spoiling all the twists in between, issue #65 concludes with team leader Billy Butcher finally avenging the assault and death of his wife Becky with the help of a crowbar. The show eventually adapting some version of this was inevitable.

However, comic fans will also know this is only the penultimate arc of the comics. Volume 12, "The Bloody Doors Off," is the series' postscript where the team faces their last adversary: Butcher himself. Convinced all supes must be exterminated, Butcher plans a targeted strike to kill all individuals affected by power-bestowing chemical Compound V. He kills most of the team (MM, Frenchie, and Kimiko) before being defeated and killed by Hughie.

The season 4 trailer for "The Boys," and lingering threads from college-set spin-off "Gen V," hint that Karl Urban's Butcher will be going down the same path as his comic counterpart.