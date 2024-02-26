The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Opens With A Brutal Nod To The Comics

This post contains spoilers for the premiere of "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

They finally did it. Just moments into the premiere episode of the new series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," right after audiences catch a glimpse of hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) for the first time in over five years, the poor man finally loses a hand.

It's a twist that's been a long time coming for fans of Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's "Walking Dead" comic books, yet this new spinoff series manages to make it feel utterly shocking nonetheless. In the original comics, cop-turned-world-weary apocalypse survivor Rick gets a surprise amputation courtesy of The Governor as early as issue 28. In the AMC "Walking Dead" universe, however, The Governor came and went an entire decade ago, with David Morrisey in the role of the eye-patch-wearing villain.

In the years since Morrisey's departure, the TV adaptation of "The Walking Dead" has toyed with the idea of yeeting one of Rick's limbs more than once, including in a disturbing season 7 sequence in which Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) pushes him to think about chopping off his own son's arm. Lincoln has even admitted to outright asking for some version of the bloody scene to be incorporated into the series, at one point stating at New York Comic Con (via Business Insider), "That is the one thing that I have been campaigning for for a long time, for them to chop my arm off."