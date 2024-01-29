The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Unlike some of the original series' spin-offs, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" picks up the threads of a major plot fans have been eager to see some resolution to for years. The show begins years after both Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, who starred in "The Walking Dead" for nine seasons) and Michonne (Danai Gurira, who joined in season 2 and left one season after Lincoln) left Alexandria. Rick was picked up in helicopter after nearly dying in an explosion, and Michonne later decided to look for him after discovering signs he'd survived the incident.

The new show is finally set to let viewers know exactly what happened with these two star-crossed lovers (and badass fighters) since we last saw them, and chart their journey back towards one another. While details of the storyline haven't been released, it's clear from trailers that Rick at one point has a mundane zombie-killing day job while Michonne, on horseback, faces off against an army of walkers. She's headed north towards where she thinks Rick is, but he seems busy trying to figure out whether a new (human) military commander is friend or foe.

Though the trailers withhold any indication of whether or not the pair actually reunite, this story will ultimately give Rick and Michonne fans closure and — if the writers have any sense of mercy at all — reunite them with their two kids.