The Walking Dead: Dead City Is About As Subtle As A Baseball Bat To A Glenn

This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" knows it has some explaining to do. When news first broke about a spinoff of the long-running AMC zombie series that would co-star Lauren Cohan's world-weary survivor Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan — the man who beat Maggie's husband (Steven Yeun) to death with a bat in front of her eyes — fans were understandably apprehensive.

Bad blood is at the heart of this story, and it's not just the bad blood between Maggie and Negan, who reunite in the season premiere (set a few years after the conclusion of "The Walking Dead") to try to save Maggie's kidnapped son Hershel (Logan Kim). There's also the bad blood among fans who, like Maggie, never recovered from the relentlessly brutal moment when Negan took a baseball bat to the series' most-loved character's skull. The season after Glenn's death, "The Walking Dead" took a ratings nosedive from which it never recovered.

Given a long enough timeline, any story can become a redemption story, but even four post-Glenn seasons of "The Walking Dead" didn't stop fans from yelling at Morgan on the street about his character's despicable actions. This is something the team behind "The Walking Dead: Dead City" seems acutely aware of, and in the premiere, their fix seems to be to try every move under the sun to make Negan seem more sympathetic. If the new series contained some of the artistry that the original did in its heyday, it's a tactic that could have worked, but the visually non-descript premiere instantly drops us into the same tired narrative dynamics that made "The Walking Dead" feel rote in later seasons. By now, more walker attacks and new enemies do not a compelling storyline make.