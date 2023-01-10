The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Reminded Daily That Glenn Was Everyone's Favorite Character

If you're still bitter about the way Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) went out way back in season seven of "The Walking Dead," you're not alone. In fact, there are loads of people walking around out there who not only miss Glenn, but miss him enough to tell the actor who played the man who killed him about it on the regular. /Film is at the Television Critics Association tour today in Southern California, where Vanessa Armstrong attended a panel featuring Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who spoke about the enduring (and infamous) legacy of his character.

"The great thing about Negan in this role for me is how much he's changed from that day that he walked out of the RV," Morgan shared. "I didn't think one, that'd I'd still be here and part of this world. But I think Scott [Gimple] and [showrunner Eli Jorné] and the other writers, what they have done is they've really fleshed out a character that lived beyond the comic books."

In Robert Kirkman's "Walking Dead" comic books, Negan came out swinging in the series' 100th issue, brandishing a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat that he promptly used to bash the brains of pizza boy-turned-hero Glenn.