The Walking Dead Brought Back Two Old Friends For The Series Finale

This post contains spoilers for the "Walking Dead" series finale.

After 11 seasons of blood, guts, and long walks, "The Walking Dead" has come to a close with its series finale, which is appropriately titled "Rest in Peace." But while the original flagship series may have been laid to rest, the "Walking Dead" TV franchise is another matter.

The first spin-off, "Fear the Walking Dead," is still going. Another spin-off, the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," aired earlier this year (no word yet if we'll be getting a second season). And there are three more spin-off shows still to come: "The Walking Dead: Dead City," which focuses on Negan and Maggie and is set in New York; "Daryl Dixon," which will follow (you guessed it!) Daryl Dixon as he wakes up somewhere on the European mainland and has to figure out how he got there and how to get home; and an untitled six-episode spin-off series about Rick and Michonne (originally planned as a movie trilogy after Andrew Lincoln's departure).

So, while "Rest in Peace" was wrapping up the main storyline of "The Walking Dead," it also had to move the pieces into place for these three spin-offs. Daryl and Carol said a moving goodbye to one another, and Maggie and Negan both hit the road — but most intriguingly, we got a glimpse of what Rick and Michonne have been up to.