Those Walking Dead Movies Will Now Be A Six-Episode Series On AMC+

"We owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne," Gurira told screaming fans in Hall H at today's Comic-Con presentation.

"So next year," Lincoln revealed, "there's going to be six episodes on AMC+ airing in 2023. This time next year, there's going to be a whole lot more to talk about ... I personally can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on."

So the story that was originally going to be spooled out in movie form will now be told as part of a series, which has Lincoln and Gurira as executive producers. Gimple referred to this series as "an insane love epic worth the long, long wait."

"This is a moment fans of 'The Walking Dead' have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season," AMC Networks' Dan McDermott said in a press release. "What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn't be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters."