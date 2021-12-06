Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Renewed With Kim Dickens Returning As Series Regular

"Fear the Walking Dead" fans can breathe a sigh of relief. During the Sunday night episode of "Talking Dead," it was announced that the series is coming back for an eighth season on AMC. In addition, according to Deadline, former cast member Kim Dickens will return to the series in the second half of season 7.

Dickens, who played Madison Clark, one of the lead roles, from the beginning of the series until season 4, will be a series regular in season 8. Sunday's episode marked the fall finale for the AMC series.

Here is the info for season 7 of "Fear the Walking Dead":