Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Renewed With Kim Dickens Returning As Series Regular
"Fear the Walking Dead" fans can breathe a sigh of relief. During the Sunday night episode of "Talking Dead," it was announced that the series is coming back for an eighth season on AMC. In addition, according to Deadline, former cast member Kim Dickens will return to the series in the second half of season 7.
Dickens, who played Madison Clark, one of the lead roles, from the beginning of the series until season 4, will be a series regular in season 8. Sunday's episode marked the fall finale for the AMC series.
Here is the info for season 7 of "Fear the Walking Dead":
Teddy brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.
The Return of Madison Clark
Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of "The Walking Dead Universe" told the site:
"If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens' face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence ... Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn't be luckier to have her back."
The series that started it all, "The Walking Dead," will premiere its final season in 2022, when we'll see the second half of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 7. The spinoff series will return to AMC on April 17, 2021. "The Walking Dead" and its associated properties are based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic book series. "Fear the Walking Dead" is executive produced by Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. The series premiered on August 23, 2015. The seventh season premiered on October 17, 2021.